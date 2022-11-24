This year, November 25 will be marked as the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women. This year, the theme for the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women 2022 is UNITE! Activism to End Violence against Women & Girls. The International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women will also mark the launch of UNITE campaign from November 25 to December 10. The UNITE campaign is a 16-day initiative of activism that will conclude on the International Human Rights Day. The United Nation and the Inter-Parliamentary Union have encouraged governments, international organizations and NGOs across the globe to organize activities to support the day as an international observance. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the UN-Designated Global Event.

International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women

The theme for the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women 2022 is UNITE! Activism to End Violence against Women & Girls Read to know more: https://t.co/43cWH0STl7@MinistryWCD — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)