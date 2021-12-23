Omicron cases in India rose to 236 on Thursday. As per the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infected people from the new COVID-19 variant, 104 have recovered. Maharashtra has the highest number of 65 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi with 64 cases.

