A rare ashtadhatu (eight-metal alloy) idol of Radha-Krishna was stolen from an old temple in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. CCTV footage shows a garbage collector placing the idol on a cycle rickshaw and fleeing. The theft occurred after part of the temple collapsed due to rains during nearby construction. Though the thief’s face isn’t clearly visible near the temple, police are reviewing additional footage to trace him. The temple priest has filed a complaint, and authorities have assured that the accused will be identified and the idol recovered. The stolen idol is considered highly valuable due to its composition and cultural significance. Theft Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Naked Man Drills Hole in Shop, Steals Phones Worth INR 25 Lakh To Shower Gifts on Girlfriend; Arrested (Watch Video).

Theft in Bareilly

प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली द्वारा प्रकरण के संबंध में जांचकर नियमानुसार आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) July 18, 2025

