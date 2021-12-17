Health Ministry has informed that the total number of cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant has risen to 101.

There are 101 Omicron cases across 11 states in the country: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/2OPjHBQ38b — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

