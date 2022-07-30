Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that they have decided to stop the new liquor policy and ordered to open government liquor shops. Sisodia's statement comes amid a row over the new excise duty with the Centre. "They are threatening shopkeepers, officers with ED and CBI, they want legal liquor shops to be closed in Delhi and earn money from illegal shops," he said.

