Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his condolences to families of oxygen shortage victim. On Friday, 6 people died at Gurugram Hospital due to an oxygen shortage. In a similar incident, at least 13 patients died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chenglapattu on Tuesday night due to lack of oxygen.

This is murder. And cover up! My condolences to the families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/md3tNWp1bZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2021

