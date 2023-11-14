In a dangerous Diwali stunt show captured in a viral video, a group of bikers in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, performed stunts and burst firecrackers while riding motorcycles. Trichy SP Dr Varun Kumar confirmed the arrest of 10 individuals under various IPC sections and the Motor Vehicles Act for posing a threat to pedestrians by engaging in reckless road stunts. The video featured a biker executing a wheelie with the front wheels lifted while setting off firecrackers attached to the bike's headlight. Tamil Nadu: Man Performs Dangerous Stunt With Firecrackers Attached to Bike in Trichy, Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Arrests Made in Tiruchirappalli Stunt Video

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | In a viral video, a group of bikers were seen performing stunts and bursting firecrackers while riding motorcycles in Tiruchirappalli. Trichy SP Dr. Varun Kumar tells ANI, "Trichy District police arrested 10 persons under various IPC sections and under the… pic.twitter.com/fShjqlR6wV — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

