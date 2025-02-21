In a distressing incident today, February 21, a Narayana School bus carrying 30 students overturned near Bodi Lingala Padu in Tada Mandal, Tirupati district. The bus lost control, veering off the road before crashing into bushes and flipping over. Passersby and locals rushed to the scene, rescuing the injured children and notifying authorities. Emergency services quickly arrived, transporting the injured students to a nearby hospital. Videos from the scene have surfaced, showing the overturned bus, scattered school bags, and the ongoing rescue efforts. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Killed, 10 Others Injured After Speeding Bus Collides With Lorry on Chennai-Tirupati Highway While Overtaking a Vehicle (Watch Videos).

Tirupati School Bus Accident:

#SchoolBusAccident : Some children were injured after the #SchoolBus of #NarayanaSchool , #Sulurpeta , they were travelling in lost control and overturned near Bodi Lingala Padu in #Tada mandal, #Tirupati district, today. The bus carrying about 30 students veered off the road… pic.twitter.com/H8bNeE6zFd — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)