Akasa Air flight operating from Ahmedabad to Delhi experienced a bird strike on Thursday morning. Akasa Air's B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post the incident and landing in Delhi, radome damage was observed.

Just happened : - Akasa Air's @Boeing 737-MAX, VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 from Ahmedabad to Delhi hit by a bird - Happened during climb - Radome found damaged. @AkasaAir plane declared AOG at @DelhiAirport. 🛩️ pic.twitter.com/yQ5vuXu1pm — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) October 27, 2022

Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi: DGCA pic.twitter.com/9pODQdDJH7 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

