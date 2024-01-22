The Delhi High Court on Monday, January 22, refused to entertain a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the provision of the Hindu Marriage Act. The Hindu Marriage Act prohibits marriages between Sapinda relatives, i.e. distant cousins and relatives. "Tomorrow, someone will say recognise incestuous marriages. We need to draw the line. It is very difficult," the Delhi High Court said. HC on Religious Conversion: Person Undergoing Conversion for Marriage Must Be Fully Informed of Legal Consequences, Says Delhi High Court.

HC on Hindu Marriage Act

