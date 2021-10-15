Bastar, October 15: The CPI Maoists party today announced death of its top gun Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK. According to a statement, RK died due to kidney failure on October 14 at around 6 am. He was 58. RK led the Maoists in peace talks with then Andhra Pradesh government in 2004.

It’s official : CPI Maoists party announced death of its Top gun Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK. Party central committee spokesperson Abhay in a statement said RK died due to kidney failure on Oct 14 at around 6am. Last rites were held in the evening. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/l6QNeA0QTZ — SNV Sudhir (@sudhirjourno) October 15, 2021

