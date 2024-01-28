In a tragic incident in Delhi, one person died and 17 others were injured when a platform, constructed of wood and iron frame, collapsed at a Mata Jagran event at Mahant Parisar, Kalkaji Mandir. The incident occurred at midnight on the 27th-28th of January. The event was held without official permission, but law enforcement had deployed sufficient staff to maintain law and order due to the large gathering of around 1500-1600 people. Following the incident, a crime team visited the spot for investigation. The condition of the injured is reported to be stable, although a few have suffered fractures. A case under sections 337, 304A, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered against the organisers, according to the Delhi Police. Odisha Road Accident Video: Speeding Mahindra Scorpio Hits Autorickshaw, Two Bikes on Single-Lane Road; Seven Killed.

