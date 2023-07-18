Train service on the Kalka-Shimla track has been suspended since July 9 due to heavy rainfall and landslides, resulting in the cancellation of all trains operating on this route. The suspension is expected to continue until August 6 to allow for extensive restoration work. Reportedly, obstacles like fallen trees, shooting stones, and surging water have hampered repair efforts at over 100 sites between Kalka and Solan. Mandeep Singh Bhatia, the Divisional Railway Manager of Ambala Division, stated that the damage had caused an estimated loss of Rs 6 crore, which may increase as restoration work progresses. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Cloudburst and Heavy Rainfall Strike Sarpara Village in Shimla (Watch Video).

Train Services Suspended on Kalka-Shimla Track

#WATCH | Shimla: Trains suspended on the Kalka–Shimla train line due to heavy rainfall and landslides, till 6th of August. pic.twitter.com/xocKScAIUZ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

