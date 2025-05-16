As a positive movement towards inclusivity, the Odisha government has established the State Transgender Welfare Board to ensure the welfare and rights of the transgender population. The move is in line with Rule 10 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020. The board will strive to develop an overall framework for the rehabilitation and amelioration of transgender individuals in the state. According to the official announcement, the board will strive to safeguard the best interests of transgender individuals as prescribed in the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. Odisha is joining an increasing number of states working towards bringing equality, dignity, and opportunities to the transgender community. The board will also ensure the application of policies and programs in the areas of healthcare, education, skill development, and social security for transgender individuals. Supreme Court Questions Blanket Ban on Blood Donation by Transgender Persons, Gay Men and Sex Workers, Asks 'Are We Going to Brand Them All Risky?'

Odisha Government Establishes Transgender Welfare Board to Ensure Rights

Odisha govt has constituted a transgender Welfare Board for the Welfare of the transgender Community. "In pursuance of the provision made under Rules 10 (1) Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, and in order to make a comprehensive guideline for Rehabilitation… pic.twitter.com/6BrDs77I7C — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)