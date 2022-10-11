Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Jayprakash Narayan popularly known as JP or Lok Nayak on his 121st birth anniversary. JP had led the mid-1970s opposition against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "Tributes to Loknayak JP on his birth anniversary. His contribution to India is unparalleled. He inspired lakhs of people to devote themselves to nation building. He will always be remembered as a torchbearer of democratic ideals," PM Modi tweeted. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences on SP Founder’s Demise, Remembers Him As 'A Remarkable Personality’.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan:

Tributes to Loknayak JP on his birth anniversary. His contribution to India is unparalleled. He inspired lakhs of people to devote themselves to nation building. He will always be remembered as a torchbearer of democratic ideals. pic.twitter.com/0XMLCv7Ceo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)