Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary. Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Check Tweet by PM Modi:

Tributes to our former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022

