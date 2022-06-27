Ahead of the Presidential Election 2022, the TRS party has decided to support Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential poll. Telangana CM and TRS working president KT Rama Rao will attend Yashwant Sinha's nomination for Presidential elections in Delhi today.

Check tweet:

TRS party has decided to support Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential poll Telangana CM and TRS working president KT Rama Rao will attend Yashwant Sinha's nomination for President elections in Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/70r77QmmM6 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

