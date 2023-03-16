A TTE recently caught a Uttar Pradesh policeman traveling on the train without a ticket, only for the incident to end in an abusive verbal spat between the two. The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. In the video, the cop and the TTE are seen engaged in a heated argument. Asked by TTE why was he travelling without ticket, the police man said: Tumhare baap ki gaadi hai kya?" One more cop is seen travelling in the train. The incident reportedly took place on March 10. A video of their argument is going viral on social media. Man Drives Car on Agra Cantt Railway Platform to Make Instagram Reel, Booked After Video and Pics Go Viral.

UP Police Officer Engages in Heated Argument With TTE:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)