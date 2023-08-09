Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was allegedly detained as he left his house to observe Quit India Day on August 9. Gandhi announced on Twitter that he had been detained at Mumbai's Santa Cruz Police Station while leaving his house to observe the ninth-annual Quit India Day. For the first time in history of Indipendent India I have been detained. I am proud that my Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date, he added. Mahatma Gandhi’s Great Grandson Tushar Gandhi Joins Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra at Maharashtra’s Shegaon; Congress Calls It ‘Historic’ (See Pics).

Mahatma Gandhi's Great-Grandson Alleges Detention by Mumbai Police

For the first time in history of Indipendent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date. — Tushar GANDHI (@TusharG) August 9, 2023

