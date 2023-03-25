The Goa police on Saturday arrested two hotel staffers for allegedly assaulting a Russian tourist in the state. As per reports, the two hotel staffers were arrested in North Goa. Police officials said that the staffers assaulted the Russian tourist with intention of robbing her. Goa: Tourist Family Attacked With Swords in Anjuna, CM Pramod Sawant Directs Police To Take Harshest Action Against Perpetrators (Disturbing Video).

Hotel Staffers Assault Russian Tourist in North Goa

Two hotel staffers arrested in North Goa district for allegedly assaulting Russian tourist with intention of robbing her: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)