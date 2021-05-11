Two people have died due to black fungal infection as their brain was affected, Dr Shweta Walia, Designated Professor, Eye Department, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore, said. Total 13 patients have been detected with this infection here so far, she added.

