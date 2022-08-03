The vehicle of Uday Samant, MLA from Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, was attacked yesterday by some people in Pune. "A total of 6 persons have been arrested till now. FIR registered against 10 people under relevant sections of IPC, further probe underway," said the Sr PI Jagannath Kalaskar, Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. Earlier, Shiv Sena's Katraj city chief Sanjay More was arrested in connection with the attack.

Check Tweet:

