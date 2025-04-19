The Thackeray family, which was politically divided in 2005 after Raj Thackeray split to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), may be on the brink of a reunion. Both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have hinted at a potential reconciliation, prioritising the preservation of Marathi identity and culture over political differences. In separate statements, Uddhav expressed conditional openness to unity, stressing the need for consistent support for Maharashtra's interests. Raj, during a podcast with Mahesh Manjrekar, acknowledged that their past disputes were detrimental to the state, calling for a united front among all Marathi people, regardless of party affiliation, for the greater good of Maharashtra. ‘We Are Hindus but Not Hindi’: Raj Thackeray Urges Devendra Fadnavis-Led Government To Withdraw Decision To Introduce Hindi As 3rd Language in Maharashtra Schools.

Uddhav Thackeray Hints at Reunion With Raj

Raj Thackeray Says 'Coming Together Not Difficult'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)