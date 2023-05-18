Ujjwal Nikam, Special Public Prosecutor during 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case on Thursday said that “The order of the American court extraditing Tahawwur Rana (26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused) is a great victory for India. It is for the first time according to my knowledge, American govt has heavily relied upon Indian investigation agency's evidence.” This comes after a US court in California has ruled that imprisoned Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, can be extradited to India. 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack: US Court Approves Extradition of 26/11 Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana to India.

Ujjwal Nikam on Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

#WATCH | "It is a major breakthrough...extradition order of Tahawwur Rana will help us in many ways, for opening the entire gate of the criminal conspiracy...": Ujjwal Nikam, Special Public Prosecutor during 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case on extradition of accused Tahawwur Rana… pic.twitter.com/9oe7lF5gm5 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

