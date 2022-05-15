On Sunday, the Indian Badminton Team scripted history after it won the Thomas Cup 2022 by defeating Indonesia. Rewarding the team for its feat, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore after Team India defeated the 14-time Champions, Indonesia (3-0) to win its first-ever Thomas Cup.

Check tweet:

