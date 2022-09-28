In a bizarre incident, 62 spoons were taken out from the stomach of a 32-year-old patient identified as Vijay in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Dr. Rakesh Khurrana said, u"We asked him if he ate those spoons & he agreed. Operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU. Patient has been eating spoons for 1 year."

Man Eats Spoons for 1 Year

