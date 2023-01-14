UP | Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on UP govt as UP govt didn't file counter affidavit in a case pending for 7 yrs. Division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal & Judge Brij Raj Singh gave the order on petitioner Guru Prasad's PIL:Allahabad HC pic.twitter.com/YS3bJMs927— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2023

