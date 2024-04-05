In a strange instance, a 30-year-old man rode a train at 100 km/h from Delhi to Kanpur while reclining on its top. The man was reportedly sleeping when an 11,000-volt electric wire that was 5 feet above him crossed his path, narrowly avoiding death. The Government Railway Police (GRP) discovered the man lying on the train top as the Hamsafar Express train, which was headed for Gorakhpur, arrived at the Kanpur station. Initially, the authorities believed the individual had died and made futile attempts to bring him down. After disconnecting the overhead electric cables around the station premises, the Railway Police Force (RPF) officials ascended the train's roof and removed the man. After 20 minutes, the train resumed its journey after the guy was taken into custody by the GRP and the Railway Police Force (RPF). A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Mumbai: Man Travelling on Roof of Local Train Dies of Electrocution in Ghatkopar.

UP Man Survives Death After Travelling on Roof of Humsafar Express Train

