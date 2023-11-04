A businessman in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was robbed of Rs 1,25,000 from a busy bullion market in broad daylight. The theft was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood, and the footage of the incident is currently doing rounds on the internet since it surfaced online. The footage shows the thieves taking advantage of the bullion trader in the busy market as one of the accused tries to ram the victim with his bicycle, and another one swiftly steals the money kept inside his pocket. The victim was not even aware that the criminals had taken anything from him since they moved so quickly that no one could see them. After performing the theft, the robber instantly fled the area. The victim has now registered a complaint against the theft, and the local police have initiated a probe in the matter. Lucknow: Bikers Rob Woman’s Gold Chain at Gunpoint as She Bravely Confronts the Armed Assailants, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Thieves Rob Businessman of Rs 1.25 Lakh in Busy Market in Lucknow

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)