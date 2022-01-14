Delhi police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday. Reportedly, the police have disposed of the IED. "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," CP Rakesh Asthana was quoted as saying. However, this incident has sparked a major security concern as Republic Day is just two weeks away.

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE | Delhi Police recovers an IED in Ghazipur Flower Market "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana says (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/eFeYU7nO26 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

