Four people died and many were injured in a fire caused by a cylinder explosion in a village in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, police said. Burn victims were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. Himanshu Gupta, District Collector, earlier informed that 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. The fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion during a wedding function in Bhungra village. Tamil Nadu: Gas Cylinder Explodes in Car in Coimbatore, One Person Charred to Death

#UPDATE | Four people died in the fire at a house that was caused due to a cylinder explosion in Bhungra village of Jodhpur: Himanshu Gupta, District Collector #Rajasthan — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 9, 2022

