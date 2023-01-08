One more person identified as Prince, who was undergoing treatment, succumbed to his injuries at the Govt Medical College and Hospital in Jammu. Prince was also injured in the terror attack in Rajouri where six civilians were killed. On January 2, large number of people gathered in Dangri village to attend the last rites of the 6 civilians who were killed in the terror attack in Rajouri. Jammu and Kashmir: Several Injured in Suspected Terror Attack in Rajouri's Dhangri Village.

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE: Rajouri Terror Attack: One more person, Prince, who was undergoing treatment, succumbed to his injuries at Govt Medical College & Hospital Jammu, says Hospital Authorities https://t.co/1C7fVicqQl — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

