Angry locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur charged and attacked a car after it mowed down people standing at a tea shop early morning on Wednesday, November 29. Video of the incident showed angry mob attacking the car. Five people were reportedly injured by the speeding car and three among them succumbed to their injuries. Others are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. Delhi: Man Crushed to Death by Metro Train While Crossing Tracks At Chhatarpur Metro Station, Horrific Video Surfaces.

Accident in Jaunpur

Angry locals in UP's Jaunpur attack a car after it allegedly mowed down people standing near a tea shop early this morning. Three succumbed to their injuries while several others are under medical observation. pic.twitter.com/Pn5sis1rDp — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 29, 2023

