A cosmetic shop was allegedly set on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur. According to reports, the shop owner lost Rs 5 lakh due to the fire. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. Another CCTV footage from the incident shows a suspect who might be involved in the crime. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Chhattisgarh: Teen Desecrates Subhash Chandra Bose’s Statue in Bilaspur, Video Goes Viral.

Shop Set on Fire in Hapur

