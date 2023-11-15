A huge crowd thronged a biryani shop in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich after the eatery offered the Virat Kohli score-inspired discount on Wednesday. The customers at Lakhnawi Rasoi would get as much discount as Virat Kohli's run in the World Cup Semi-Final match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The situation went out of control as Kohli scored a hundred. The police intervened to manage the crowd. A video of the incident surfaced on social media. Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Most ODI Centuries, Completes His 50th Hundred During IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

Virat Kohli Score-Inspired Discount Leads Thronging of Biryani Shop

बहराइच- कोहली के रन पर होटल व्यवसायी ने दिया ऑफर,लखनवी रसोई पर उमड़ी बिरयानी खाने वालों की भीड़,विराट कोहली के जितने रन उतने प्रतिशत छूट का ऑफर,कोहली के शतक लगाते ही बिरयानी के लिए भीड़ बेकाबू,होटल पर बढ़ती भीड़ को देखते ही मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस,कोतवाली देहात क्षेत्र के तिकोनी बाग… pic.twitter.com/KwFiQgRePS — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 15, 2023

