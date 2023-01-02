A fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow Vidhan Sabha on January 1. The fire was reported near gate number 3 of the assembly. Reportedly, the fire was caused due to a short circuit. In the video, plumes of smoke mixed with blazes were seen emerging from inside the gate of the Vidhan Sabha. Gurugram Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in IMT Manesar, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts at Lucknow Vidhansabha Bhavan:

