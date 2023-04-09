A video showing five youths performing dangerous stunts on a bike in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has gone viral on social media. In the video, the men were seen riding a bike on a busy road. All five were not wearing helmets. The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a probe into the matter after the video of the bike stunt went viral. Video: Youth Pulls Off Dangerous Bike Stunt on Busy Road in Rampur, UP Police Initiate Action After Clip Goes Viral.

Five Youths Seen Riding Bike on Busy Road:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)