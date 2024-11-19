In a heroic act, two GRP jawans at Chandauli Railway Station saved the life of a passenger who slipped while attempting to board a moving train. The incident occurred on November 19 as the passenger tried to board the 12370 Kumbh Express. Caught on CCTV, the video shows passengers scrambling to get on the train as it begins to move, with one man losing his balance and falling between the platform and the train. The quick-thinking GRP jawans immediately rushed to the scene and pulled the man away from danger, preventing a potentially fatal accident. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Performs CPR on Man Who Suffered Heart Attack While Riding Pillion on 2-Wheeler in Deoria, Video Surfaces.

GRP Jawans Save Passenger Who Fell from Moving Train at Chandauli Railway Station

चंदौली में डीडीयू स्टेशन पर तैनात दो जीआरपी के जवानों ने यात्री की बचाई जान 12370 कुंभ एक्सप्रेस में चढ़ते समय चलती ट्रेन से गिरा यात्री pic.twitter.com/b37FkJzUvW — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 19, 2024

