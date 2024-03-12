In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, a Muslim youth named Sajid returned to the Hindu Sanatan Dharma and became Satveer Rana. The Muslim youth became Satveer Rana by worshipping in the Hari temple in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. As per reports, Sajid had married a Hindu girl and he was being harassed by his family for the same. Fed up with the constant harassment, Sajid left his religion and adopted the Hindu Sanatan Dharma. A video of Sajid adopting the Hindu religion has also gone viral on social media. 'Lady Don' Madam Minz Aka Anuradha Chaudhary Marries Gangster Kala Jathedi in Delhi, Wedding Ceremony's Photos and Video Surface.

Muslim Youth Sajid Adopts Hindu Religion

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)