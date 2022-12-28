A Lucknow woman was given triple talaq by her husband within months of marriage after her family failed to give him a sports bike and Rs 2 lakh in dowry. The incident took place in Aminabad. The woman alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq over phone. More than a hundred cases of triple talaq have been reported in the state since triple talaq bill was passed in the parliament in July. Gujarat: FIR Against Man in Anand For Giving Wife Triple Talaq Through Instagram

