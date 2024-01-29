An Uttar Pradesh man has alleged sub-standard work by government contractors who built a road connecting a village in the Unnao district. In a video shared online, the man bends down and peels chunks off the asphalt road with his bare hands. The video has gone viral on social media. Reacting to the viral video, officials claimed the road was made as per the standards. They also alleged that it was an attempt to intentionally malign the reputation of the government. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fed Up With Demand for 'Unnatural Sex', Angry Woman Bites Husband's Private Parts in Hamirpur.

Man Peels Out Newly Built Road in Unnao

Officials claim the road is made as per standards. Attempt was made to intentionally malign the reputation of the government. pic.twitter.com/kun4rvbXV4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 29, 2024

