Uttar Pradesh police recently busted an illegal liquor den and seized a huge stock in Jhansi. The alcohol smugglers stored raw liquor in underground containers. The police pumped out all the illegal raw liquor. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. The 21-second clip shows two officials using a hand pump to suck out illegal liquor. Uttar Pradesh: Man Takes Up Liquor Challenge, Dies of Alcohol Overdose in Agra; Two Friends Arrested.

Hand Pump in Jhansi Pumps Out Raw Liquor

मेरे देश की धरती कच्ची शराब उगले! उत्तर प्रदेश के झांसी जिले में शराब तस्कर कच्ची शराब को कंटेनर में डाल कर जमीन में गाड़ देते है. आवश्यकता अनुसार हैंडपंप से निकाल लिया जाता है. सूत्र बताते है जिले के कुछ क्षेत्रों में यह कुटीर उद्योग की तरह है. pic.twitter.com/FfLFwGwUcG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)