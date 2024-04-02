In Raebareli AIIMS, a distressing incident unfolded as four bouncers allegedly assaulted a patient, resorting to brutal measures including kicking the patient and punching him. The shocking incident, captured on video, quickly went viral, sparking outrage. In response to the widespread condemnation, the Raebareli Police swiftly reacted, directing the Inspector in charge of the Bhadokhar police station to conduct a thorough investigation and initiate appropriate legal action. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Injured As School Bus Returning From Lucknow Crashes to Save Bike in Barabanki (Watch Video).

Patient Brutally Attacked by Bouncers

UP : रायबरेली एम्स में बाउंसरों ने एक मरीज को जूतों की ठोकर, लात-घूंसों से पीटा। वजह जो भी हो, पर ये गुंडई सरासर गलत है। pic.twitter.com/jZi1DX7VZK — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 2, 2024

Police Probe Viral Video

प्रभारी निरीक्षक भदोखर को प्रकरण की जांच कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Raebareli Police (@raebarelipolice) April 2, 2024

