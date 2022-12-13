In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that his wife was shot for not voting for Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri bypolls. The man alleged that the miscreants were taking him in the car and when the wife intervened the miscreants shot her. The miscreants fled away from the scene after throwing the man from moving vehicle. Mainpuri Police took cognizance of the matter and said the probe is underway. Uttar Pradesh By-Election Results 2022: SP's Dimple Yadav Wins Mainpuri Lok Sabha Seat, Khatauli Goes to RLD, BJP Bags Rampur.

Watch: Man Alleges Miscreants Shot His Wife Over Not Voting for Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri Bypolls

Mainpuri Police's Reply

थाना किशनी क्षेत्रांतर्गत महिला के उपर फायर कर घायल करने के संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक मैनपुरी द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/WlnLp86fSb — MAINPURI POLICE (@mainpuripolice) December 13, 2022

