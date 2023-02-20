Three men were killed and another was injured when a speeding four-wheeler skidded off chinhat flyover and fell 30-feet below on Ayodhya-Lucknow Road under Ghazipur police station limits. The accident took place on Saturday night when a speeding SUV carrying four people overturned and fell off the Polytechnic flyover causing a loud thud and bringing the traffic to a grinding halt. Police said that a group of four people were returning home from a wedding event in Chinhat when their car lost control. Lucknow: Women, Men Engage in Heated Argument and Fist Fight; Brawl Video Goes Viral.

Chinhat Flyover Accident:

WATCH: Three occupants were killed when a speeding SUV fell off the Polytechnic flyover in #Lucknow early on Sunday pic.twitter.com/mt6eTNyOoK — Ankur Tewari (@TewaryAnkur) February 19, 2023

