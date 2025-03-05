A bridge connecting Govindghat and Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district collapsed due to a heavy landslide. Large boulders falling from the hill near Govindghat caused the collapse. The road to Shri Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers has been closed. High-altitude areas like Badrinath Dham and Hemkund Sahib experienced heavy snowfall, while lower areas saw rainfall, which dropped the temperatures. Chamoli Avalanche: Last Missing Worker’s Body Found, Toll Rises to 8, Rescue Mission Comes to an End in Uttarakhand’s Mana Area (Watch Videos).

