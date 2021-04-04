Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Strict Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols in The State:

CM Tirath Singh Rawat has ordered strict enforcement of COVID protocols in the state & directed all district magistrates and senior police officials to take stringent action against violators. People have been asked to maintain social distancing at marketplaces: Uttarakhand CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

