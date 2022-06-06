Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday night said that the bus accident of pilgrims from Panna on Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is unfortunate. "I've spoken with CM PS Dhami... A team from Delhi has been rushed to Uttarakhand for a relief & rescue operation. I'm myself going to Dehradun tonight," he said.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | MP: Bus accident of pilgrims from Panna on Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is unfortunate. I've spoken with CM PS Dhami... A team from Delhi has been rushed to Uttarakhand for a relief & rescue operation. I'm myself going to Dehradun tonight...: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/0qv2n3i9xz — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

