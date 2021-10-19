Four policemen have been suspended and sent to jail for allegedly snatching Rs 96,000 from two thieves who had stolen Rs 1 lakh.

#UttarPradesh: Four policemen have been suspended and sent to jail for allegedly snatching Rs 96,000 from two thieves who had stolen Rs 1 lakh. The accused allowed the burglars to keep Rs 4,000 and escorted their motorcycle out of the district to safety. pic.twitter.com/MFhcnlNS3l — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) October 19, 2021

