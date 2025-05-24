The Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry case in Pune has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, with police arresting five people so far. Following Vaishnavi’s suicide, her husband, Shashank Hagawane, her mother-in-law, Lata, and her sister-in-law, Karishma, were initially taken into custody. Eight days later, her absconding father-in-law, Rajendra Hagawane and brother-in-law, Sushil, were also arrested. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced showing Shashank Hagawane and his friend Nilesh Chavan, allegedly known for their influence in Pune's Bhukum and Bhugaon areas, dancing at an event with pistols tucked into their waists. In the viral clip, Shashank is seen giving a flying kiss toward the stage. Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane’s Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

Shashank Hagawane and Friend Nilesh Chavan Seen Dancing With Pistols in Viral Video

